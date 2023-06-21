What are the odds for Nigeria to win AFCON

Many African powerhouses such as Algeria, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, and Morocco have already qualified alongside the feared hosts Côte d'Ivoire, and, after the recent win against Sierra Leone, Nigeria is finally ready to join them.

The tournament will be held between January 13 and February 11, 2024, and it will be the football battleground where the top 24 African nations will compete for the pinnacle of the African sport, the AFCON Trophy.

As the hype for the AFCON increases with each new nation securing its spot, many online sportsbooks are starting to offer odds for the winner. With Nigeria being among the top contenders for the trophy, this might be the best time to make the most of the opportunity and place a bet on the Super Eagles to win it all.

Victor Osimhen Leading The Attack

Nigeria's manager, Jose Peseiro, employs a tactical approach based on two strikers, and as product owner - Tony Sloterman says, not many nations around the globe hold the luxury to play one of the best strikers in the world in one of the two slots reserved for strikers.

This season Napoli lifted the longed-for Scudetto after painful 33 years of waiting, and one of the main reasons for it was the performance of Victor Osimhen. The Super Eagle scored 31 goals in 39 appearances for Napoli and got crowned as the Serie A Top Goalscorer. Due to his out-of-this-world performances, Osimhen found himself on the radars of many of the biggest clubs in Europe, so envisioning him to deliver during the AFCON is more than expected.

His strength, athleticism, and ability to time his runs make him a perfect fit for Peseiro's system that relies heavily on the capability of the strikers. Victor's aerial presence is another massive factor that might turn the odds in Nigeria's favor, especially in matches where Peseiro utilizes a direct passing style.

Jose Peseiro's Style of Play

Although Peseiro doesn't own a cabinet full of trophies, those familiar with European football are most likely aware of his capabilities, especially during cup runs. The Portuguese manager took Sporting CP to the 2005 UEFA Cup Final, helped Braga get into the Champions League group stage, and helped them win the Taça da Liga.

Being a former striker, Peseiro is known as an attacking manager who rarely detours from his Two-Striker system. Although it seems like Peseiro swears by his fluid attacking approach, the Portuguese has shown a high level of adaptability that might be pivotal throughout the tournament.

In various occurrences, Peseiro employed the "Route One" approach, a super direct and physical playing style based on long balls aimed at the strikers. With the presence of Victor Osimhen, this football ideology might prove to be a key asset for the Super Eagles in the tough knockout matches of the AFCON.

Avoiding long build-ups and concentrating on getting the ball into the final third as quickly as possible might be the Nigerian formula that will lead them to the much-yearned trophy for the first time since 2013.

Conclusion

Although it will be inevitably tough, The Super Eagles winning the AFCON will give the Nigerian people a reason to smile and forget the heartbreaking memories of missing the World Cup in Qatar. It will also put Nigeria back where it belongs, sitting on the throne of African football.

---