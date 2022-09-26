2023 Elections: Sanwo-Olu advises Nigerians to shun violence, negative tendencies

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that meaningful development could only take place in a peaceful environment.

Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would continue to provide and sustain a conducive environment for religious tolerance and harmony which Lagos and indeed the South West region was well known for.

He, therefore, commended the efforts of religious leaders who had contributed to the peaceful existence within the state in ensuring that Lagos residents continued to live in peace despite religious differences.

The governor also appreciated the cooperation of the different religious organisations stating that his administration had always enjoyed their timely intervention in proffering apt solutions to issues.

He urged the Ummah to continue to pray for the government to succeed in the task of providing leadership under challenging circumstances.

Speaking on the MUSWEN endowment fund launch, the governor noted that the purpose of the launch was to build an International Resource Centre

“It will be a unifying center that will encourage a healthy sharing of ideas and development of mutual respect for the community at large.

“The project will create access to resources such as finance and education which is very relevant in view of the intolerance that has been observed within the country in recent times,” he said

The governor also acknowledged the leadership of the MUSWEN for the foresight, generosity of spirit and for allowing the teachings of peace and brotherliness to dictate their thoughts and actions.

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, admonished Muslims to continue advocating the need for a united Islam and not allow any intrusion particularly during the election period.

Speaking on Oneness and Unity, the Sultan said: “Muslims have no business with poverty if we are helpful to one another.

“There is no need for Muslims to be poor if we follow the standard of Islam, help one another, pay Zakat and other instructions of Allah,” he said.

The religious leader noted that the International Resource Centre project would benefit lot of people adding that it would elevate the standard of lives of Muslims and non-Muslims.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, MUSWEN, Alhaji Sulaymaniyah Adegunwa, said that the endorsement fund would help strengthen Muslims of the South West.

Adegunwa said the project would bequeath enduring legacy to the future generation which would enable them compete favourably with their peers anywhere in the world.

“The fund will enable MUSWEN implement its purposeful researches, identified programmes and projects.

Similarly, in his sermon, the National Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Imam AbdurRahman Ahmad, advised the people to trade with Allah and invest in projects that can never crash, drop or stable.