Court dissolves 20-year-old marriage, orders woman to return 20,000 dowry

A 40-year-old woman, Aisha Abdullahi, on Wednesday prayed a Shari’a court in Kaduna to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to husband, Muhammad Ubale on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

The petitioner who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna, said through her counsel, Alhassan Aliyu, said that she was ready to return the dowry Abdullahi paid.

“Abdullahi paid N7,000 as dowry, but I am willing to pay N20,000 due to the change in the value of the Naira,” she said.

The counsel prayed court to give his client 10 days, within which to bring the money.

On his part, the respondent said that he still loved his wife.

”I will not infringe on her rights to divorce since she is fed up with the marriage,” he said.

Aliyu, however, said he would accept the money.

The judge, Malam Salisu Turata, dissolved the union between the two base on Khul’i (redemption) of N20,000.

Turata said that the divorce would be confirmed as soon the petitioner pays the respondent.

