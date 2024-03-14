ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President expected the appointees to continue to leverage their wealth of experience to deliver quality service to Nigerians.

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

He also approved the appointment of Dr James Enimi Omietimi and Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed as Chief Medical Directors of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa and Abuja respectively.

A statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Ilori and Omietimi would serve for an initial term of four years, while Ahmed is for a second term of four years.

Ilori is a senior lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan, and a consultant family physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

She was Commissioner for Health in Osun from 2011 to 2014 and Chairperson of the Osun State Agency on Control of HIV/AIDS (O-SACA).

Omietimi is an accomplished medical professional who graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 1994 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) and began his medical career with a specialisation in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

He is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and the International College of Surgeons.

Ahmed is a Professor of Pathology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, concurrently serving as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, for four years during his initial tenure.

He holds fellowships from esteemed institutions, such as the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, the International College of Surgeons (USA), the College of American Pathologists (USA), and the Central East and Southern Africa College of Pathology (South Africa).

The President expected the appointees to continue to leverage their wealth of experience to deliver quality service to Nigerians in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President had also approved the relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The relocation of NACA to the Ministry is to foster synergy and enhance collaboration in pursuit of the nation’s goal to achieve the 95-95-95 pathway for ending the AIDS epidemic.

“The President is determined to consistently harmonise institutions within and between the different sectors in the country, ensuring improved coordination and synergy among agencies for efficient and qualitative service delivery to all Nigerians,” Ngelale said.

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

