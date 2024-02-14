Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the composition of the committee at plenary on Wednesday.

Akpabio stressed the need for the Senate to look at some aspects of the Constitution to bring it in line with current realities, based on observations that needed to be put right.

He said that the committee, which had one senator from each state and one from each geo-political zone of the country, would be inaugurated on Feb. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the committee, according to Akpabio, include Sen. Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of the Senate (Chairman). Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (Senate Leader (Vice Chairman), Abba Moro, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Yisa Oyetola, Osita Ngwu and Ali Ndume.

Other members are: Sani Hanger, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Francis Fadahunsi, Binos Yaro, Ifeanyi Uba, Abdul Ningi, Ned Nwoko, Orji Kalu, Adamu Aliero, Seriake Dickson, Osita Izunaso, Jaribe Agom, Adams Oshiomhole, Danjuma Goje, Madhuri Abdulhamid, Ibrahim Khalid, Sani Rufai, Yahaya Abdulahi.