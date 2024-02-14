ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee has Natasha Akpoti, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Godiya Akwashiki, Sani Musa, Adeola Solomon and Simon Lalong as members.

Secondary chamber of the Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]
Secondary chamber of the Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the composition of the committee at plenary on Wednesday.

Akpabio stressed the need for the Senate to look at some aspects of the Constitution to bring it in line with current realities, based on observations that needed to be put right.

He said that the committee, which had one senator from each state and one from each geo-political zone of the country, would be inaugurated on Feb. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the committee, according to Akpabio, include Sen. Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of the Senate (Chairman). Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (Senate Leader (Vice Chairman), Abba Moro, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Yisa Oyetola, Osita Ngwu and Ali Ndume.

Other members are: Sani Hanger, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Francis Fadahunsi, Binos Yaro, Ifeanyi Uba, Abdul Ningi, Ned Nwoko, Orji Kalu, Adamu Aliero, Seriake Dickson, Osita Izunaso, Jaribe Agom, Adams Oshiomhole, Danjuma Goje, Madhuri Abdulhamid, Ibrahim Khalid, Sani Rufai, Yahaya Abdulahi.

The committee also has Natasha Akpoti, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Godiya Akwashiki, Sani Musa, Adeola Solomon and Simon Lalong as members.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Delta House of Assembly

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns [Leadership]

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

FG, trucks association begin data capturing of heavy duty trucks on Nigerian roads [guardian]

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (Latest Gist)

Dangote University suspends staff member over alleged physical assault on students