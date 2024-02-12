Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

The man of God predicted a grim scenario of a dollar exchange rate hitting ₦1,700 and a bag of rice soaring to ₦90,000 if decisive action is not implemented to address the current state of chaos gripping the nation.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele emphasised that failure to address the prevailing crisis would prolong the economic instability, with ramifications extending until 2026.

Expressing concern over the government's approach to the crisis, Ayodele urged for immediate action to restore stability and alleviate the burdens facing Nigerians.

He outlined key measures, including enhancing security, reducing food prices, ensuring consistent electricity supply, and promoting locally made products, as essential steps to mitigate the economic downturn and stabilise the currency.

Ayodele criticised the current administration's strategies, warning that they would only exacerbate inflationary pressures without addressing the underlying issues.