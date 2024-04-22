ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army dismisses 2 soldiers who stole cable at Dangote Refinery

Bayo Wahab

The Nigerian Army reassured the public of its ongoing commitment to uphold integrity, discipline, and accountability at all levels.

Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army. [NA]
The issue came to light after the soldiers were arrested on April 14, 2024, for allegedly stealing armoured cables from the refinery premises.

According to the Army’s statement, the investigation was conducted in partnership with Dangote Refinery management, which confirmed the soldiers had left their posts and were found in unauthorized possession of the materials.

Charged under section 57, subsection (1) for failure to perform military duties and section 114, subsection (1) for Other Civil Offences of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the soldiers faced a military trial.

During the proceedings, evidence was presented, and although the accused had the opportunity to defend themselves, they were ultimately found guilty.

"As a demonstration of NA's zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks, the two soldiers have been dismissed from the NA with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution," the army said.

In the middle: Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army. [NA]

Reflecting on the severity of the misconduct, the Army emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and integrity, stating, “This decisive action underscores the NA’s resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation.”

The dismissed soldiers have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further prosecution, reaffirming the Army’s zero-tolerance policy toward criminal behavior within its personnel.

The Nigerian Army reassured the public of its ongoing commitment to uphold integrity, discipline, and accountability at all levels. “We remain resolute in our duty to protect and serve the nation with honor and dignity,” the statement concluded, calling for continued public support in its efforts to ensure national security and promote stability across the country.

Nigerian Army dismisses 2 soldiers who stole cable at Dangote Refinery

