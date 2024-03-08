NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Femi Babafemi said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ogun. He said that the agency would extend its campaign against illicit drugs supply and consumption to all the villages within the state.

He said the move would also expose indigenes to types and use of illicit drugs, consequences, prevention, treatment and care.

“As part of efforts to ensure the drug war hits the objectives, the agency has upgraded its forensic laboratories across the country to enhance investigations and treatments.”

Babafemi said that the anti-narcotic agency had resolved to end the reign of drug barons and disconnect Nigeria from the global drug trafficking network.

“The agency will always record a strong performance every week.

“The agency boasts itself of intercepting largest heroine consignment of 51.90 kilograms recently in a 12-day well-coordinated operation in Lagos, which started on February 10.

“This led to freezing of 107 bank accounts associated with 14 members of the heroin cartel, and over ₦119 million found in some of the already traced bank accounts,” he said.

According to the director, with the recent heroin bust, NDLEA is sending a strong warning to drug traffickers in the state and the country.

