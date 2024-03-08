ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The anti-narcotic agency had resolved to end the reign of drug barons and disconnect Nigeria from the global drug trafficking network.

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs [Vanguard News]
NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Femi Babafemi said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ogun. He said that the agency would extend its campaign against illicit drugs supply and consumption to all the villages within the state.

He said the move would also expose indigenes to types and use of illicit drugs, consequences, prevention, treatment and care.

“As part of efforts to ensure the drug war hits the objectives, the agency has upgraded its forensic laboratories across the country to enhance investigations and treatments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said that the anti-narcotic agency had resolved to end the reign of drug barons and disconnect Nigeria from the global drug trafficking network.

“The agency will always record a strong performance every week.

“The agency boasts itself of intercepting largest heroine consignment of 51.90 kilograms recently in a 12-day well-coordinated operation in Lagos, which started on February 10.

“This led to freezing of 107 bank accounts associated with 14 members of the heroin cartel, and over ₦119 million found in some of the already traced bank accounts,” he said.

According to the director, with the recent heroin bust, NDLEA is sending a strong warning to drug traffickers in the state and the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, if they fail to desist from illicit drug trade, the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods