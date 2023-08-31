Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

The directive is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Lafia by Mr Zachary Allumaga, Director-General, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cameroon had recently written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signifying the intention to open floodgate of Lagdo Dam.

The DG said the state government in an effort to mitigate colossal impacts of the Lagdo Dam directed activation of five speed boats given to flood-prone local government areas for the evacuation exercise.

Allumaga enjoined the communities in the fringes of River Benue to temporarily vacate their homes and relocate in the coming days as precautionary measures to avert loss of lives and property as recorded during 2022 flood episode.

He appealed to chairmen of the local government areas, overseers of development areas, traditional and religious leaders in the affected communities to prevail on their people to move to the higher grounds.

“Sequel to the directive by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to the frontline states on the opening of floodgate of the Lagdodam, flood prone LGAs have been directed to adhere strictly to measures put in place by the state government through NASEMA to minimise flood impacts.

“In an effort to mitigate colossal impacts of Lagdodam, NASEMA has directed that five speed boats provided for five flood prone local government areas be activated for evacuation of people from riverine communities to the already identified high grounds.

“To this end, the agency is appealing to riverine communities to detach from unwarranted sentiments of ancestral home and take necessary steps to save their lives and loved ones as well as their property,” he said.

Allumaga said the agency had earlier this year embarked on sensitisation of communities living by the bank of River Benue and other flood-prone local government areas to remind them of the impending danger.

“As included in the mandate of the agency, it saddles with the responsibility to prevent, mitigate disasters through awareness creation, evacuation of victims and provision of relief materials for victims of disasters.

“Others means of awareness creation on the danger of flood exploited by the agency are: press conferences, press releases, interviews and jingles to remind people of the eminent danger pose by flood so as not to farm or build on waterways.