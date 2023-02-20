Naira Crisis: TUC begs Nigerians to stop attacking bank workers

It said that bank and financial institution employees at junior and senior staff levels were mere workers who distribute only currencies made available to the various banks by the regulatory agencies.

“It is also understandable that in some cases, the patience of people is worn so thin that they have resorted to protests and publicly demonstrating their feelings and frustrations.

“Our fellow compatriots should realise that bank staff are like other Nigerians, victims of the poor implementation of the new currency design policy.

“They suffer like other Nigerians as they also have families to cater for and personal financial needs to meet.

“The TUC appeals to the Nigerian masses not to be provoked, and where they choose to publicly demonstrate their feelings, which is their human right, to do so peacefully,” the statement read in part.

It assured members of the public that the TUC, to which the Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) belongs, was doing everything in its powers to find a solution to the financial crisis.

“It is also ready for peaceful solidarity actions with other Nigerians in collaboration with market associations, youth and student groups, professional associations and civil society organisations.

“We are willing to participate in exerting pressure on the various governments and financial regulators to return the country to normalcy, ” it said.