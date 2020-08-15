The Nigerian Military has called on Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to be mindful of the allegations he levelled against troops fighting insurgents in the North-east.

The governor had in July accused the military of attacking his convoy in Baga, a town in Borno State.

Zulum attributed the attack to a sabotage from the army, even though many believe it was carried out by Boko Haram insurgents.

He further said he would mobilise hunters in the state to secure the town if the army could not do the job.

However, after the army’s investigation into the incident, Felix Omoigui, the Deputy Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said the governor’s claims were untrue.

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

He said, “The governor of Borno state believed these allegations levelled against troops of the 19 Brigade in Baga given his recent utterances.

“Remarks of highly placed persons are capable of demoralising the troops which would negatively impact on operations and the confidence of the locals in the military.

“Allegations of such nature could be avoided if the military authority was contacted on issues concerning troops activities before going public.

“The realisations that the allegation emanated from security agencies could trigger reactions and animosity among troops and attendant negative consequences.

Omoigui also debunked the allegation that troops in Baga engage in fishing business in the area.

He said the prohibition of troops engaging in fishing and farming activities in Baga is contained in the standing procedure of the military operation in the town.

He said, “The allegations were conjured by some overzealous security agencies who for personal glory and without recourse for the tenets of inter-agency cooperation decided to propagate falsehood.”

It would be recalled that a group under the aegis of Coalition of Friends and Supporters of Buhari recently slammed Zulum over alleged attempt to blackmail the troops.

The group said the two instances where Zulum tried to ridicule the Nigerian military turned out that he was wrong on his assumptions.