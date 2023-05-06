Former Nasarawa Chief Judge emerges paramount ruler of Eggon

Ubangari succeeds the late Aren Eggon, Dr Bala Abaine-Angbazo, who died in July 2022 after 41 years on the throne.

The governor gave the approval after receiving the report of the selection committee on Friday in Lafia.

He expressed satisfaction that the selection of the new Aren Eggon was carried transparently by the village heads of Wakama, Wulgo and Aribadu, who were the kingmakers.

“In line with my strict policy of transparency, I refused to meet any of them and I have instructed all those seeking for this office, about 11 of them, to go and campaign among the three selectors.

“For the first time, they came in here today after the election and I used the opportunity to confirm from them whether that is exactly the person they selected.

“In front of other traditional rulers, they confirmed that that is their selection.

“I asked them if they did that as a result of any kind of influence and they said no. Based on that, I agreed to go ahead and implement the report,” he added.

The governor thereafter presented the new Aren Eggon to the State Traditional Council of Chiefs led by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage-Muhammad.

Earlier, Yusuf Aliyu-Turaki, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, presented the report of the selection committee to the governor.

The report included copies of the nomination papers, ballot papers, result sheets, as well as full report of the selection exercise.

The commissioner said the selection of the Aren Eggon took place peacefully on May 5, in line with relevant laws.

According to him, Ubangari scored two votes against one vote scored by Dr James Angbazo, who came second.