Cross River mandates uniform bus colour for safer transportation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commercial drivers described the decision of the government as harsh and exploitative.

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu [Prince Otu Media]
Cobham asserted in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday in reaction to a protest by some minibus drivers in the state.

NAN reports that some commercial mini-bus operators had protested the state government’s decision directing them to paint a uniform colour and obtain security coding.

The drivers during the protest, described the decision of the government as harsh and exploitative. The commissioner said that the decision to enforce a uniform colour for commercial transport operators in the state was for security and aesthetic reasons.

"This issue was discussed with the drivers before the cost was reduced from ₦80,000 to ₦51,400.

"Security coding is a law that has existed in the state since 2021. It is to enable the ministry identify the owners of vehicles and not just the drivers,” he said.

He said that many commercial drivers in the state flagrantly abused traffic laws because they lacked the requisite training and certification.

"It is sad that we have many commercial transport operators that are not professionals but transitory drivers.

"Many of them were motorcycle riders who moved to riding tricycles before becoming bus drivers.

"They do not have driver’s licence, some of them that have licences did not go through driving tests,” he stated.

He said that successive governments had concentrated heavily on revenue drive without giving attention to safety and regulations.

"This attitude has bastardised the transportation sector, we have to sanitise this sector in the interest of our people,” he added.

Cobham said that the intention of the state government was purely to enthrone sanity and make the transport system safer for the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

