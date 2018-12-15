Bauchi govt provides free medical services to over 20,000 people

news

The Bauchi State Government on Saturday said that over 20,000 people had benefited from its free medical services in the state.

Dr Zuwaira Hassan, the Commissioner for Health, made this known during an inspection visit to mark the end of this year’s free medical exercise in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the 20,000 people were from four local government areas of the state namely: Bauchi, Katagum, Ningi and Toro Local Governments from February to December 2018.

“Due to the state government’s priority to health issues in the state, over 20,000 people in four local government areas of Bauchi State have benefited from free medical services provided by the state government.

“The four local governments include: Bauchi, Katagum, Ningi and Toro Local Governments Areas,” the commissioner said.

Hassan said that the free medical services were in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) and Pro-Health International.

She said that most of the beneficiaries could not afford their medical bills, hence, the decision of the state government, PCNI and Pro-Health International to provide succour for them.

“This medical interventions include eye surgery, dental and glottis tumor surgeries, caesarean sections, among other services, were conducted for people in the affected LGAs of the state.

“Furthermore, reasonable number of malnourished children have also received support from the free medical services during the period under review,’’ Hassan said.

The commissioner commended the state Governor, Muhammed Abubakar, Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative and Pro-Health International for the untiring support that saw the success of the exercise.