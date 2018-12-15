Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bauchi govt provides free medical services to over 20,000 people

Bauchi govt provides free medical services to over 20,000 people

Dr Zuwaira Hassan, the Commissioner for Health, made this known during an inspection visit to mark the end of this year’s free medical exercise in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar is the present governor of Bauchi State, play Bauchi govt provides free medical services to over 20,000 people

The Bauchi State Government on Saturday said that over 20,000 people had benefited from its free medical services in the state.

Dr Zuwaira Hassan, the Commissioner for Health, made this known during an inspection visit to mark the end of this year’s free medical exercise in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the 20,000 people were from four local government areas of the state namely: Bauchi, Katagum, Ningi and Toro Local Governments from February to December 2018.

Due to the state government’s priority to health issues in the state, over 20,000 people in four local government areas of Bauchi State have benefited from free medical services provided by the state government.

“The four local governments include: Bauchi, Katagum, Ningi and Toro Local Governments Areas,” the commissioner said.

Hassan said that the free medical services were in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) and Pro-Health International.

She said that most of the beneficiaries could not afford their medical bills, hence, the decision of the state government, PCNI and Pro-Health International to provide succour for them.

“This medical interventions include eye surgery, dental and glottis tumor surgeries, caesarean sections, among other services, were conducted for people in the affected LGAs of the state.

“Furthermore, reasonable number of malnourished children have also received support from the free medical services during the period under review,’’ Hassan said.

The commissioner commended the state Governor, Muhammed Abubakar, Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative and Pro-Health International for the untiring support that saw the success of the exercise. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Pulse List 2018: Top 5 corruption stories in Nigeriabullet
3 Buhari appoints new Environment Minister after Jibrin's resignationbullet

Related Articles

Minimum Wage: Governors to meet Buhari again
Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends
Lagos Speaker, Obasa congratulates Oyetola ahead of inauguration as Osun Gov
Buhari has performed well, deserves a second term- North East APC stakeholders
Finance Here's how much your State received from the Nigerian federation account in the last three quarters of 2018
Minimum Wage: Governors raise committee to meet Buhari over N30, 000
Governors say they'll sack workers before they can pay N30,000 minimum wage
Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained
Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board

Local

Fuel Scarcity
Lagos gridlock: Truckers decry brutalisation, extortion by security operatives, area boys
Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s presidents
IBB Salutes Buhari at 76th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari
Corrupt forces against Buhari, says Ojikutu
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in accident
Danger averted as tanker with 33,000 litres of PMS lost control in Ogun
X
Advertisement