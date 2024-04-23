Breaking news:
News

Kano ranked as worst-governed state in Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

The reports from the rankings highlighted a significant lack of transparency and accountability in managing resources in Kano State.

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

This report comes from the Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR), which released its quarterly governance assessment in the 18 states with newly appointed governors.

According to the report unveiled during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, CEDEHUR evaluated transparency, accountability, the calibre of officials, and the impact of policies on the populace.

Ambassador Adebayo Lion Ogorry, representing the Center, emphasised that Kano’s governance performance has been dismal, attributing it to the administration’s prioritisation of political structures over the welfare of citizens.

The report said, “Kano is one of the States whose Governors have gotten it wrong on several fronts.

“From available statistics, the state is enmeshed in a series of political activities that have affected governance considerably.

“From interviews conducted with stakeholders in the state, it was gathered that the State Governor is bereft of ideas on tackling the State’s socio-economic issues.”

It was gathered that the governor’s selection of political appointees seemed to prioritise political allegiance over qualifications.

The report confirmed instances of abuse of power by targeting political opponents, which had detrimental effects on the state’s progress.

Reports also highlighted a significant lack of transparency and accountability in managing state resources.

The governor’s focus on personal vendettas has sidelined governance, adversely impacting the state’s growth and development.

Overall, the governor’s performance has been deemed inadequate, severely undermining effective governance.

The Center for Democracy and Human Rights advised the governor to formulate a comprehensive plan to tackle the state’s challenges.

