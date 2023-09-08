ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

Solomon Ekanem

The highest amount spent for debt services in 2023 was recorded in July which was $641.7 million.

Debt services have been projected to take up about 82% of the country’s revenue in 2023 [CBN]
Debt services have been projected to take up about 82% of the country’s revenue in 2023 [CBN]

According to the latest international payments data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the update was reported during the first seven months of 2023 and it indicated a 22.3% increase when compared to the $1.48 billion reported in the first seven months of 2022.

A further monthly breakdown of the report showed that in January 2023, the sum of $112.3million was spent for debt servicing and when compared on a month-on-month basis, the amount was 146.17% higher than the $45.64million spent in December 2022.

In February, the figure increased by 156.8% to $288.54 million. The Federal Government also spent $400.47 million in March while the amount dropped significantly to $92.85 million in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN report also stated that in May and June, the sum of $221.05 million and $54.36 million was spent on debt services respectively.

The highest amount spent for debt services in 2023 was recorded in July which was $641.7 million.

On a quarterly basis, the sum of $801.36 million was spent on debt services in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1), and when compared with the figures reported in Q1, 2022, there was a 4.0% increase from $770.52 million spent during the period under review.

Nigeria's debt profile has been an issue of concern to both experts and most international finance bodies.

As of 2022, Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio had hit 80.6%, a figure which was far higher than the World Bank’s suggested 22.5% for low-income countries like Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Nigeria’s debt services have been projected to take up about 82% of the country’s revenue in 2023

This position was also corroborated by KPMG, as the professional firm recently warned that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio may exceed 100% in 2023.

The firm further warned that the risk of sliding into critical debt servicing problems was very high for the country unless there was a proactive step to significantly increase revenue.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

US military makes major move in Niger

US military makes major move in Niger

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Debt services have been projected to take up about 82% of the country’s revenue in 2023 [CBN]

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months