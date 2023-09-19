ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian fashion brand DWL joins Qatar's Scale7 Fashion Accelerator

News Agency Of Nigeria

This initiative has garnered the attention of Qatar Museums under the leadership of Her Excellency, Sheikha Al-Mayassa.

The announcement was made by Ivie Odemwingie-Osula, the visionary founder of DWL, during a press release on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Abuja. DWL, with its current base in Qatar and operations spanning Lagos and Doha, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with nine other prominent fashion and design brands based in Qatar, marking the official commencement of the program.

The Scale7 Fashion Accelerator program is a pioneering initiative and the first of its kind in Qatar. Established by the Qatar Development Bank in collaboration with M7, the epicenter for innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion, and tech in Qatar, this initiative has garnered the attention of Qatar Museums under the leadership of Her Excellency, Sheikha Al-Mayassa. It is a direct response to the burgeoning demands of Qatar's thriving fashion and design industries.

The program aims to provide specialised mentorship, facilitate robust business development activities, and offer essential funding support. It stands as a testament to Qatar's commitment to nurturing promising and innovative entrepreneurs within its borders, with the potential to transform their businesses into iconic global fashion and design brands.

Ivie Odemwingie-Osula expressed her elation at DWL's selection for the esteemed Scale7 fashion accelerator program after a rigorous selection process. She said, "This recognition not only validates our vision and hard work but also provides us with unparalleled opportunities for mentorship, networking, and capacity growth toward positioning DWL as a competitive global brand."

She continued, "Undoubtedly, the government of Qatar will enhance the status of the DWL brand, enabling us to expand our operations and global presence. For us at DWL, the Business Accelerator program will amplify our capabilities, allowing us to refine our strategies, scale faster, enhance brand presence, increase capacity, streamline operations, and broaden our reach and audience."

Odemwingie-Osula also expressed optimism for the journey ahead and the positive impact the Scale7 program will have on the DWL brand and its community. She emphasised that DWL is a luxury female fashion brand known for offering unique designs that fuse modest fashion with western contemporary trends. DWL empowers women by providing them with the means to project confidence and an amplified version of themselves through clothing.

Established in 2017 in Lagos, DWL initially imported ready-made dresses and has since evolved to create ready-to-wear and bespoke blazer sets for women, using internationally sourced fabrics and accessories. The brand has become synonymous with women's lifestyle, boasting a clientele that includes prominent figures such as Owen Omogiafo, CEO of Transcorp Group, and Funke Bucknor of Zapphaire Events, among others.

Ivie Odemwingie-Osula, a professional photographer and former banker, holds an MBA from the Aberdeen Business School of Robert Gordon University.

Nigerian fashion brand DWL joins Qatar's Scale7 Fashion Accelerator

