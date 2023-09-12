Breaking news:
MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

News Agency Of Nigeria

MTN Nigeria Communication PLC disclosed that it commands over 50% of the state's subscriber base.

MTN[TechCrunch]
With 7,000 agents and 300 merchants, the telecommunication giant also highlighted its commitment to advancing penetration and adoption in the region._

This revelation was made by Callima Inino, the MTN General Manager for Regional Operations, East, during the Anambra Investment Summit 2023, organised by the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA).

Describing Anambra as a prime market for investment, particularly in anticipation of the proposed smart mega city vision, Inino emphasised the importance of collaborating with the state government and other stakeholders to align with the Vision 2025 objectives.

"As an organisation renowned for delivering exceptional services through various digital platforms and technologies, there are numerous benefits to be derived from our diverse offerings," Inino remarked.

"Regarding our subscriber base in Anambra, we currently dominate with over 50% market share. I can confidently assert that Anambra stands out as one of the regions where we are flourishing, particularly in terms of penetration and adoption."

He continued, "We have established a network of over 7,000 agents and more than 300 merchants who facilitate transactions, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our services, penetration, and adoption throughout the state."

Inino also reaffirmed MTN's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality and efficient services to its extensive customer base nationwide.

However, he acknowledged that challenges such as vandalism of company sites, infrastructure, national assets, and the destruction of laid fibers during construction have been a source of concern for the organisation.

In light of these challenges, Inino emphasised the importance of government partnerships to safeguard infrastructure and ensure the delivery of top-notch services to the public.

"This is one of the key reasons we are here – to leverage government partnerships that will guarantee the protection of our infrastructure and uphold the delivery of quality and efficient services to the people," Inino stated.

"We firmly believe that through sustained aggressive awareness and advocacy efforts, we will continue to enhance our network and extend our coverage, providing an improved experience for our multitude of customers."

