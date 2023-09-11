Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Here's a look at the wealthiest kids in 2023 and the incredible wealth they've amassed:

1. Princess Charlotte - $5 billion

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born on May 2, 2015, secures her spot as the richest child globally, with an astounding net worth of $5 billion. As the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, she stands third in the line of succession to the British throne, outshining even her older brother.

2. Prince George - $3.5 billion

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are another heir and spare, respectively. According to The Guardian, Princess Charlotte is fourth in the line of succession, following her grandfather Charles — who is currently the king — her father William, and George.

Born on July 22, 2013, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge is the second wealthiest child in the world, boasting an estimated wealth of $3.5 billion. His position as the eldest offspring of Prince William and Kate Middleton places him firmly within the British royal family, cementing his place as one of the world's most affluent young heirs.

3. RZA Athelston Mayers (Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's first son) - $1.2 billion

The son of music icons Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, born on May 13, 2022, is now recognised as America's richest child and the wealthiest non-royal child worldwide, with a staggering net worth of $1.2 billion. He's also earned the distinction of being the world's youngest billionaire offspring.

4. Blue Ivy - $800 million

With an inheritance of $800 million, Blue Ivy Carter ranks as the fourth wealthiest child globally. Born into hip-hop's most affluent family, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she demonstrates that there's no surer path to wealth than being born into a prosperous household.

5. Stormi Webster - $726 million

At just four years old, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, has made a name for herself with an impressive net worth of over $726 million, primarily due to her billionaire parents. Her social media popularity is undeniable, with her name-revealing photo becoming the platform's most-liked picture, garnering over 12.4 million likes in a mere 12 hours.