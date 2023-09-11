ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Ima Elijah

These young heirs and heiresses are not only living a life of privilege but also paving the way for a future that seems destined for even greater success.

Princess Charlotte watching a Wimbledon match on Sunday.Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte watching a Wimbledon match on Sunday.Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Here's a look at the wealthiest kids in 2023 and the incredible wealth they've amassed:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are another heir and spare in the British royal family.
Princess Charlotte watching a Wimbledon match on Sunday.Karwai Tang/Getty Images Business Insider USA
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born on May 2, 2015, secures her spot as the richest child globally, with an astounding net worth of $5 billion. As the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, she stands third in the line of succession to the British throne, outshining even her older brother.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are another heir and spare in the British royal family.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are another heir and spare in the British royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are another heir and spare, respectively. According to The Guardian, Princess Charlotte is fourth in the line of succession, following her grandfather Charles — who is currently the king — her father William, and George.

Born on July 22, 2013, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge is the second wealthiest child in the world, boasting an estimated wealth of $3.5 billion. His position as the eldest offspring of Prince William and Kate Middleton places him firmly within the British royal family, cementing his place as one of the world's most affluent young heirs.

RZA with mum and dad on Vogue cover [Vogue]
RZA with mum and dad on Vogue cover [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

The son of music icons Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, born on May 13, 2022, is now recognised as America's richest child and the wealthiest non-royal child worldwide, with a staggering net worth of $1.2 billion. He's also earned the distinction of being the world's youngest billionaire offspring.

Blue Ivy drinks form her Grammy plague
Blue Ivy drinks form her Grammy plague Blue Ivy drinks form her Grammy plague Pulse Ghana

With an inheritance of $800 million, Blue Ivy Carter ranks as the fourth wealthiest child globally. Born into hip-hop's most affluent family, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she demonstrates that there's no surer path to wealth than being born into a prosperous household.

Scott and Jenner with Stormi in To Our Son.Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Scott and Jenner with Stormi in "To Our Son."Kylie Jenner/YouTube Business Insider USA

At just four years old, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, has made a name for herself with an impressive net worth of over $726 million, primarily due to her billionaire parents. Her social media popularity is undeniable, with her name-revealing photo becoming the platform's most-liked picture, garnering over 12.4 million likes in a mere 12 hours.

These young heirs and heiresses are not only living a life of privilege but also paving the way for a future that seems destined for even greater success.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

