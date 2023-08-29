ADVERTISEMENT
Access Pensions surpasses ₦‎1 trillion AUM milestone

Emerging from the business combination of Sigma Pensions and First Guarantee Pension in December 2022. In an impressive trajectory, the company has scaled up its assets under management to surpass the ₦1 trillion threshold in just six months.

This remarkable feat firmly establishes Access Pensions position as the fourth largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) measured by AUM and the second largest PFA, overseeing a portfolio of over one million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

Commenting on this feat, the Managing Director, Access Pensions, Dave Uduanu, said, "Our journey to ₦1 trillion has been guided by a strong commitment to partnering with clients to shape their future."

While technology served as a cornerstone, Uduanu also attributed Access Pensions' success to a disciplined investment management approach and a resolute client-centric philosophy.

"Leveraging on technology in service delivery to improve user experience, following a disciplined approach to investment management, and being a member of the largest financial ecosystem in Nigeria, we can offer clients a superior retirement planning experience.

"Having a client-centric approach has played a significant role as we look to match our client's needs and aspirations, building trust along the way."

He added that Access Pensions is committed to delivering consistent results, even in challenging times which has been the cornerstone of its credibility and client promise.

Furthermore, on leveraging technology, he noted that Access Pensions has invested heavily in technology to enhance its operations and client experiences and that its digital platforms (USSD, Mobile, WhatsApp chatbot) and Contact Centre provide real-time updates, keeping clients informed about their portfolios and requests.

He noted that Access Pensions has brought forth innovative products that cater to a wide range of risk preferences, effectively staying ahead of changing demands.

He added, "Our vision is clear – to provide our clients with the financial tools needed to shape their retirement future. We are dedicated to raising the bar in service, performance, and client satisfaction. As we expand, responsible and sustainable investing will remain our priority."

With its range of innovative products and remarkable achievements like this, Access Pensions is unquestionably charting a new course for success in the pensions industry and playing a pivotal role in shaping the financial future of Nigerians.

