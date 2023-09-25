11 banks generate ₦72 billion from account maintenance charges in H1, 2023

When compared to the amount recorded in the same review period in 2022 (₦67.690 billion), this amount recorded in H1, 2023 indicates a 7.44% increase.

Zenith Bank generated ₦21.02 billion from account maintenance during the period. The bank accounted for 28.91% of the total income earned by the 11 banks.

Access Holdings came in second place with a total income of ₦13.363 billion from account maintenance. When compared with its income in the preceding year, Access Holdings recorded a 10.97% year-on-year increase in its account maintenance income.

GTCO came in third position as the bank recorded revenue of ₦10.481 billion from account maintenance during the period. The amount indicated an 11.08% year-on-year increase when compared to ₦9.44 billion recorded in half-year 2022.

UBA came next on the list with an income of ₦9.64 billion from account maintenance between January and June 2023. The amount indicated a 46.11% increase compared to ₦6.595 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

Although First Bank came in fifth position with an account maintenance income of ₦5.19 billion, the figure indicated a decline of 43.5% compared with ₦9.17 billion generated in the same review period in 2022.

FCMB with an account maintenance revenue of ₦3.85 billion in H1, 2023 came sixth on the list. The amount represented a 16.3% increase compared with the ₦3.32 billion recorded in the corresponding period 2022.

Other banks on the list include;

■ Stanbic IBTC – ₦2.643 billion

■ Sterling Bank – ₦2.392 billion

■ Fidelity Bank – ₦1.769 billion

■ Wema Bank – ₦1.636 million