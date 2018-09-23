Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life

Girl Smarts Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life

The company, which launched back in 2013, offers ultra-affordable activewear (think $20-$40) if you sign up for their monthly subscription.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life play

Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life

(womenshealthmag)

Kate Hudson has been total #fitspo for years (seriously, have you seen all the insane Pilates videos she's posted on Instagram?) So it came as no major surprise when the actress started her own brand of activewear: Fabletics.

 

The company, which launched back in 2013, offers ultra-affordable activewear (think $20-$40) if you sign up for their monthly subscription.

You've probably seen Kate rock her own outfits all over Insta (she's even been sporting her Fabletics line while pregnant!), and she looks absolutely adorbs in each one.

But, real talk: Do these cute pieces look great if you're not a Pilates goddess a la Kate? To find out, WomensHealthMag.com teamed up with Elle style director Nikki Ogunnaike to suss out Fabletics gear IRL.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks goodbullet
2 Girl Smarts 11 reasons why your period is suddenly lasting foreverbullet
3 Relationship Talk Who is Darren Criss's girlfriend? Here's...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Ibiza and Mykonos are Mediterranean islands frequented by billionaires and spring-breakers alike — but after visiting both, the winner is clear
Lifestyle Ibiza is a world-famous partying hotspot, but I found an under-the-radar celeb haunt most normal people would never know about
Strategy 12 hot new brands that millennials can't get enough of
Tech Netflix didn't save the romantic comedy: 5 TV shows did, and most were created by women
Strategy Ivanka Trump's fashion brand has finally shuttered its website
Opinion After 30 years, she's turning in her Keys to the Montauk Lighthouse
Tech The rise of the Russo brothers — from going into credit card debt for their first movie to directing 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Rihanna Singer looks angelic at Coachella in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts
Strategy The fabulous life of Chloe Green, the 27-year-old Topshop heiress who parties with Beyoncé and Paris Hilton and is reportedly having a baby with the 'hot felon'

Women's Health

Everything you need to know about season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Girl Smarts Everything you need to know about season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
‘I haven’t worn a regular bra in over two years’
Girl Smarts ‘I haven’t worn a regular bra in over two years’
How to prevent chafing on your arms, boobs, and thighs
Girl Smarts How to prevent chafing on your arms, boobs, and thighs
Here's how to check your IUD strings
Girl Smarts Here's how to check your IUD strings
X
Advertisement