Easy way to know your natural hair type
Here are a few ways you can know your curl pattern.
If you are like me, this is how to break it down easily
First off, there are 4 types of hair.
Type 1 is Straight Hair
Type 2 is wavy hair
Type 3 is curly hair
Type 4 is coil hair
You cannot change the curl pattern on her hair, although you can manipulate it for a little while with straighteners, relaxers, and heat. Your curl pattern is in your DNA and what determines how it is, is your hair follicles.
Coily hair is what most African have. It is what is referred to as Kinky hair.
Knowing your curl pattern can be tricky because several curl textures can exist on the same person’s hair.
Curl patterns are based on the diameter of your hair. A being the one with the wildest curls, B is medium, and C is the smallest of the batch.
4A hair is S-shaped. It is incredibly curly.
4B hair has a Z patterned and looks quite fluffy. It shrinks to half its size.
4C is tightly held and the least visible curl pattern
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng