We Outside: 3 reasons why you should go to a cinema this weekend

Personally, I have had a good share of heightened cinematic enjoyment. 'King of Boys', 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' were some of my most captivating experiences.

Pulse Nigeria

Can you think of any movie in which the excitement was heightened because you watched it in a cinema?

With the advent of streaming platforms some people would rather download movies and watch them at home than go to the cinema.

However, there are many reasons you should consider going to the cinema this month.

Better quality

Cinemas have the best picture quality, and the screen is large, because of this, the pictures are shown in the highest resolutions and best quality.

I know you might be thinking I have a big flat-screen TV at home too, but it's not just about the screen.

Human company

There is a higher chance you would enjoy a movie more at a cinema because more people are trying to enjoy it with you. There is this shared anticipation and excitement.

Some people could say ; "I can invite my friend to my house and, we can see a movie together," but I don't suppose that would capture the entire cinematic experience.

Instead of trying to recreate it, why don't you just go to an actual cinema?

More so, when people say they want to 'Netflix and chill' at home, they usually get carried away by other things.

Another point is that leaving the house and going to an open place is good for your mental health. Even if you don't talk to the people you meet, just being around people and watching them helps you mentally.

Ambience

With the chilly AC, cozy seats, popcorn and a drink, the ambience is suited for your enjoyment.

But I am not unaware of the downside to seeing a movie in a Cinema.

Sometimes, it is too full, and people make comments or have full-fledged conversations that might annoy and irritate you.

The best thing to do is avoid going on the opening night of a movie or when the movie is still new in the cinema.