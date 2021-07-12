RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Themed movie premieres and red carpet fashion tragedies in Nigeria

In Nigeria, red carpet movie premieres have been full of themes and ridiculous outfits lately.

Movie premieres have become theme parties in Nigeria
Movie premieres have become theme parties in Nigeria

There was a time when red carpet themes were exciting now it feels overplayed and unnecessarily elaborate.

Perhaps, trying to copy the annual Met Gala in New York with it themes and costumes, movie premieres in Nigeria in recent times have been themed.

Most of the guests do not even understand the red carpet theme.

Uche Jumbo at Devil in Agbada premiere in an outfit that looked more superhero than gangster {instagram/uchejumbo}
Uche Jumbo at Devil in Agbada premiere in an outfit that looked more superhero than gangster {instagram/uchejumbo} Pulse Nigeria

Some of the guests boycott these themes and just wear whatever they feel like.

Tolani baj totally missed the mark with this outfit {instagram/tbaj}
Tolani baj totally missed the mark with this outfit {instagram/tbaj} Pulse Nigeria

True, some dress the part and they deserve to be praised for that.

Sharon Ooja dressed appropriately for the theme mythical black for 'My Village People' premiere {instagran/sharonooja}
Sharon Ooja dressed appropriately for the theme mythical black for 'My Village People' premiere {instagran/sharonooja} Pulse Nigeria

With Nollywood now using cinemas as major part of its distribution, premieres have become a regular event in Lagos.

While these events have given us fine photo moments, there have been a slew of red card tragedies.

Nigerian stylists and fashion designers have made a pact with whosoever to make tacky and over-the-top wears for their clients, with only a few understanding of what true elegance is.

For some weeks, I have reviewed some red carpet looks to the point I feel that I should take a break and call a time out.

We can start by asking if this movie really warrants the red carpet and a premiere. If it does, it is not compulsory it has a theme, so some Nigerian celebrities would not have to play dress up and look ridiculous.

The stylists and the fashion designers also have a huge role to play in this. Most of the tragedies we see on the red carpets are their fault.

The stylists should buy well-tailored, elegant outfits for their clients instead of struggling to make a fashion statement that no one cares about.

