TECNO x Nigerian Idol: Enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Kenya with TECNO

In collaboration with Nigerian Idol, TECNO will be giving 3 lucky winners the chance to explore Kenya with the Nigerian Idol season 7 winner. If this isn't epic, wondering what is? Before we get to the details, get your checklist ready! Passport...check! Bags packed...check! Vacation mood activated...check! Leggo!

How To Participate?

TECNO always makes sure everyone is a winner by participating online or offline; whichever you choose, you might just be the lucky winner.

For offline, follow these three steps.

Walk into an accredited TECNO store.

store. Buy either a TECNO Camon 18 or Phantom X.

Camon 18 or Phantom X. Get a raffle ticket and be among the lucky winners.

That's not all. Buy any POP 5 GO, POVA NEO, or SPARK 8P and get an instant gift.

Pulse Nigeria

For online, follow these steps.

Pick any song sang by your favourite contestant during the Nigerian Idol show.

Record a one-minute video of yourself singing the song with a TECNO Camon 18.

Camon 18. Post on your social media page across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with the hashtag #TECNOWinATripPromo #TECNOHomeEdition.

Get your family and friends to support you by liking the video.

And that is all. The most melodious and captivating voice with the highest number of likes stands a chance to win.

This promo runs from May 8th to June 8th, so don't miss this fantastic vacation. Hurry now to the nearest authorised TECNO store near you to purchase any of the select devices.

Where would you love to visit in Kenya?

---