Stop putting bottles of water in your car to avoid these dangers

Leaving a bottle of water in your car can be dangerous for a few reasons, and we shall discuss them one after another in this article.

1. Heat can cause the water to explode.

When water reaches its boiling point, it expands and turns into steam. If there's not enough room for the steam to expand, it will force the cap off the bottle and burst it open. This is what causes water bottles to explode in cars. The hotter it is outside, the more likely it is that your bottle of water will explode.

In order to avoid this, always make sure there's plenty of room for the steam to escape if the water reaches its boiling point. Don't leave your water bottle in direct sunlight, and make sure the AC is on if you're going to be driving in hot weather.

2. The sun can heat the water to dangerous levels.

The inside of a car can get extremely hot, especially during the summer. If you leave a bottle of water in the car, the sun will heat it up to potentially dangerous levels. The water could reach temperatures high enough to cause burns and blisters.

3. Drinking bottled water left in the car can cause health problems.

When water sits in a car for an extended period of time, it can become contaminated with bacteria. This bacteria can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if ingested. It's best not to take any chances and just throw away any bottles of water that have been left in the car.

What's more, biphenyl A levels in water bottles can become dangerous when the temperature rises to a certain point. BPA is a chemical that has been linked to health problems such as cancer and reproductive issues.

4. It can set the car seat on fire

If you leave your bottle of water in the car, the sun's rays can heat it up to the point where it catches on fire. This is known as solar ignition. A magnifying glass will do the same thing. If you have children that keep toys in the car, that could potentially start a fire, so it's best to move them out of the car when you're not using them.

If the bottle of water is plastic and contains electrolytes, it can create a spark when coming into contact with metal. If this spark comes into contact with something flammable in the car (like upholstery or carpet), it could set the seat on fire.