7 signs your personality scares people off

You dominate conversations

If you find yourself doing most of the talking and not letting others get a word in, it might come off as overwhelming. Healthy conversations are a two-way street.

2. Intense eye contact

While eye contact is essential, there’s a fine line between engaging and staring. If people often break eye contact and look uncomfortable, you might be crossing that line.

3. You’re brutally honest

Honesty is a virtue, but there’s a difference between being honest and being brutally honest. If your "truths" often leave others feeling bad, it might be worth toning down the delivery.

4. Very high energy

High energy can be infectious, but in calm settings, it might come off as too much. If people seem to take a step back when you’re around, it could be a sign to dial it down a notch.

5. Overly competitive

A little competition is healthy, but if every interaction feels like a competition to you, it can be exhausting for others. Remember, not everything is a race.

6. Lack of personal space

Respecting personal space is crucial. If you tend to stand too close or touch people without their consent, it might make them uncomfortable.

7. You’re a perfectionist

Striving for perfection is admirable, but if you expect the same level of perfection from everyone around you, it can be daunting and off-putting.

Recognizing these signs in yourself isn’t about changing who you are but about understanding how certain behaviors might be perceived.