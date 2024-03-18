Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 signs your personality scares people off

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever wonder why your social circle isn’t expanding or why people seem a bit hesitant around you?

7 signs your personality scares people off.Delmaine Donson/Getty Images
7 signs your personality scares people off.Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

It’s possible your vibe might be a little too intense for some. Here are seven signs that your personality might be scaring people off.

Recommended articles

  1. You dominate conversations

If you find yourself doing most of the talking and not letting others get a word in, it might come off as overwhelming. Healthy conversations are a two-way street.

2. Intense eye contact

ADVERTISEMENT

While eye contact is essential, there’s a fine line between engaging and staring. If people often break eye contact and look uncomfortable, you might be crossing that line.

3. You’re brutally honest

Honesty is a virtue, but there’s a difference between being honest and being brutally honest. If your "truths" often leave others feeling bad, it might be worth toning down the delivery.

4. Very high energy

High energy can be infectious, but in calm settings, it might come off as too much. If people seem to take a step back when you’re around, it could be a sign to dial it down a notch.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Overly competitive

A little competition is healthy, but if every interaction feels like a competition to you, it can be exhausting for others. Remember, not everything is a race.

6. Lack of personal space

Respecting personal space is crucial. If you tend to stand too close or touch people without their consent, it might make them uncomfortable.

7. You’re a perfectionist

ADVERTISEMENT

Striving for perfection is admirable, but if you expect the same level of perfection from everyone around you, it can be daunting and off-putting.

Recognizing these signs in yourself isn’t about changing who you are but about understanding how certain behaviors might be perceived.

A little self-awareness goes a long way in fostering healthier and more welcoming interactions. Remember, it’s all about finding that balance and making room for growth and understanding in our personal interactions.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

5 ways to make your boyfriend feel wanted

5 ways to make your boyfriend feel wanted

5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

7 signs your personality scares people off

7 signs your personality scares people off

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

Can eating groundnuts boost your sperm count? What to know

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to make cranberry juice for better sexual performance

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

8 easy ways to catch a cheating partner red-handed

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

A step-by-step guide to JAMB registration in Nigeria

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Suhoor: All you need to know about the meal taken before dawn during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting is a pillar of Islam [APimages]

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

5 Benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan