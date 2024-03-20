ADVERTISEMENT
Should romantic partners tell each other how much they earn?

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The hosts of Pulse Hot Takes with their guests broke down the topic this week.

Should romantic partners tell each other how much they earn?
Should romantic partners tell each other how much they earn?

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on topical issues young Nigerians face. This week, they were joined by the actress and women’s rights advocate, Saidaboj and dentist and musician, Cherry Entafield.

See all that went down below:

Saidaboj said, “I won't call any amount, but if you want to get married to me you should be capable of taking care of me and the children. Even though I will support you in one way or the other, know that you will do a lot of things for me.”

Cherry Entafield said, “You should have a sense of how to make money. Even if one channel closes you should be able to open another one.”

Elvis Christian said, “Personally, I will not date a broke woman. I like spontaneous things. Like we are texting and she’s like, ‘Ooh I’m craving something. Let's go have it,’ and we go. I want you to ask me out in the relationship.

Saidaboj said, “I don't think what I earn is your business. You’re a man. What he earns should be my business because he has to take care of me. There are men who are concerned about women’s money and I will not find myself around a man like that. If you're concerned about how much I earn, then you’re not a man. Listen if I love you as a man, you don't need to ask me. I can buy you gifts. I can surprise you. But you don't have to ask for it or want to know how much I have.”

Cherry Entafield said, “Why do you want to know as a man? You can have an idea.”

Elvis Christian said, “If I'm in a serious relationship with you, I feel like I want to have an idea of how much you are earning because we have to plan.

What do you think? Watch the full episode below:

