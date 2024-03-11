ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Top 5 places people found love - online is number 1, the 2nd will shock you

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the questions many single people ask themselves is: Where can I find love?

Banky and Adesua met online [Instagram]
Banky and Adesua met online [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Based on multiple polls, here’s where people have found love;

Research shows that in recent years (since 2020), people who are now married have met each other online. A downward spike has been seen in physical meetings. According to Bedbible, 37.8% of couples who got together in 2020 and after met through online dating (20.9% in the 2010s and 9.8% in the 2000s).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forbes, in recent years, dating has become increasingly online. Nearly 45% of survey respondents reported using online dating apps to meet people for dates, making it the most popular option.

Let your single friends meet each other. Meeting through friends is still a very popular way to find love. What better way to establish a connection than with someone who knows both of you and knows you’ll be a perfect match? According to Forbes, 33% of the people they surveyed met each other through a friend. Bedbible survey showed that 23.6% met through friends. Zola, an online website surveyed 4,000 engaged couples found that 19% of surveyed people met their partner through a friend.

Where to find love in 2024 [adobestock]
Where to find love in 2024 [adobestock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Zola, 30% of couples they surveyed met in an educational setting! This makes sense—you spend a significant chunk of your youth in school, surrounded by potential partners. You might even end up marrying your high school sweetheart!

The survey even found cases where people reconnected with former classmates and rekindled a relationship, which led to marriage.

Forget what you heard about office romances; the love of your life might be at your office. YouGov research shows that nearly a fifth of Brits met their current or most recent partner at work.

Even Zola’s research showed that 11% of the 4,000 people pooled met their partners at work. If you see them every day and work closely with them, it’s easy to fall in love with them. However, as more and more people work remotely, the chances of finding their partners at work decrease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, people still meet each other at parties, bars, or concerts. Typically, people would go places if they were fishing for another single, lonely person. 18.4% of couples met at a concert, festival, or party, according to Bedbible.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 hidden signs a woman is falling in love with you

5 hidden signs a woman is falling in love with you

How these 5 celebrity couples met and fell in love

How these 5 celebrity couples met and fell in love

Who is the richest man in Africa? An insightful look at the top 5 on Forbes

Who is the richest man in Africa? An insightful look at the top 5 on Forbes

We finally know what the little jeans pocket was created for

We finally know what the little jeans pocket was created for

Top 5 places people found love - online is number 1, the 2nd will shock you

Top 5 places people found love - online is number 1, the 2nd will shock you

5 ways not to go crazy in marriage — through the eyes of a therapist

5 ways not to go crazy in marriage — through the eyes of a therapist

Smirnoff announces 1st winners in amplification trip to Zanzibar!

Smirnoff announces 1st winners in amplification trip to Zanzibar!

5 benefits of Cayenne Pepper for a spicier sex life

5 benefits of Cayenne Pepper for a spicier sex life

How to check your Access Bank account balance

How to check your Access Bank account balance

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

The Japanese salaryman hands over his salary to his wife [iStock]

Why men give their entire salary to their wives to spend in Japan

Allowing ego to steer the relationship ship can lead to a rocky journey

When and how to tame your ego in a relationship

Banky and Adesua met online [Instagram]

Top 5 places people found love - online is number 1, the 2nd will shock you