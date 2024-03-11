Top 5 places people found love - online is number 1, the 2nd will shock you

Based on multiple polls, here’s where people have found love;

1. Online

Research shows that in recent years (since 2020), people who are now married have met each other online. A downward spike has been seen in physical meetings. According to Bedbible, 37.8% of couples who got together in 2020 and after met through online dating (20.9% in the 2010s and 9.8% in the 2000s).

According to Forbes, in recent years, dating has become increasingly online. Nearly 45% of survey respondents reported using online dating apps to meet people for dates, making it the most popular option.

2. Through friends

Let your single friends meet each other. Meeting through friends is still a very popular way to find love. What better way to establish a connection than with someone who knows both of you and knows you’ll be a perfect match? According to Forbes, 33% of the people they surveyed met each other through a friend. Bedbible survey showed that 23.6% met through friends. Zola, an online website surveyed 4,000 engaged couples found that 19% of surveyed people met their partner through a friend.

3. School

According to Zola, 30% of couples they surveyed met in an educational setting! This makes sense—you spend a significant chunk of your youth in school, surrounded by potential partners. You might even end up marrying your high school sweetheart!

The survey even found cases where people reconnected with former classmates and rekindled a relationship, which led to marriage.

4. Work

Forget what you heard about office romances; the love of your life might be at your office. YouGov research shows that nearly a fifth of Brits met their current or most recent partner at work.

Even Zola’s research showed that 11% of the 4,000 people pooled met their partners at work. If you see them every day and work closely with them, it’s easy to fall in love with them. However, as more and more people work remotely, the chances of finding their partners at work decrease.

5. Concerts, festivals, and parties