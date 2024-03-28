ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Money or love? Which is the most important in relationships, according to science?

Temi Iwalaiye

Can money buy love? Can there be love without money?

Should you marry for money or love? [lovetadka]
Should you marry for money or love? [lovetadka]

It is popularly said that "money can't buy happiness, but a new study in Personality and Individual Differences suggests it might not even buy happiness in relationships, contrary to what Instagram makes you think.

Recommended articles

The research found that focusing on making money wasn't linked to feeling good. It might even lead to less satisfaction and more negativity.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Social Psychology, focusing on your partner's financial power objectifies them, making them a means to an end for you. This harmful cognitive habit, known as an 'instrumental perspective,' could poison your relationship and make you view your partner more as an object than a person.

While financial support can be a wise and satisfying decision, avoid making your relationship all about financial benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what matters? The study suggests it's all about finding a partner you genuinely enjoy spending time with and admire. When you choose someone you click with, it can bring more joy and purpose into your life.

This doesn't mean money isn't important altogether. Financial compatibility is still a big factor in long-term relationship success. Couples who share similar spending habits, goals, and views on money tend to have happier relationships.

The bottom line? Look for someone who makes you happy, and don't underestimate the importance of being on the same page financially.

How important is money in a relationship [Shuttershock]
How important is money in a relationship [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A 2020 M&S Bank study revealed a shocking reality: most couples don't talk about money. Only 17% of couples regularly talk about money. 10% avoid discussing debt, hide their income, or remain clueless about their partner's salary.

Discussing finances with your partner can be a nerve-wracking experience. It takes vulnerability to do so. But here's the truth: open and honest conversations about money are crucial for a healthy and successful relationship.

So, when should this "money talk" happen? There's no right answer. Some couples bring it up early on, while others wait until they're more serious.

Don't wait too long. Open communication about finances will help your relationship in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a survey by Protectivity, 27% of couples cited money reasons as the most common reason for arguing with a partner. To avoid financial conflict, couples should have conversations about their attitudes towards money and align their priorities. This can include setting financial goals together, creating a budget, and finding ways to support each other's financial priorities.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 latest senator styles for men

10 latest senator styles for men

Why You Should Try Anal Fingering Before Having Anal Sex

Why You Should Try Anal Fingering Before Having Anal Sex

5 Sex Positions to Stimulate Her G-Spot

5 Sex Positions to Stimulate Her G-Spot

Dr Akpa Chidinma of Curvy Girl Essentials champions inclusivity in beauty standards

Dr Akpa Chidinma of Curvy Girl Essentials champions inclusivity in beauty standards

Pocketwatching in Relationships: What it is and how to deal with it

Pocketwatching in Relationships: What it is and how to deal with it

Money or love? Which is the most important in relationships, according to science?

Money or love? Which is the most important in relationships, according to science?

How to block your Access bank account and ATM card

How to block your Access bank account and ATM card

Starting a business? Here's how to register your business name in Nigeria

Starting a business? Here's how to register your business name in Nigeria

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 things you need to do immediately after sex

5 things you need to do immediately after sex

Do you have to go to church on Good Friday and Holy Saturday? We explain

Do you have to go to church on Good Friday and Holy Saturday? We explain

There are many things you should not do on Easter

There are many things you should not do on Easter

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How shy women ask men out.

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Wedding Night Virgins can make the best of it by preparing their minds for it [Credit: Getty Images]

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships (Shutter stock)

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Smiling woman [Credit: CHCSBC]

Dating as a virgin: How to avoid the pitfalls and deal with its difficulties