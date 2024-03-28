Money or love? Which is the most important in relationships, according to science?

The research found that focusing on making money wasn't linked to feeling good. It might even lead to less satisfaction and more negativity.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Social Psychology, focusing on your partner's financial power objectifies them, making them a means to an end for you. This harmful cognitive habit, known as an 'instrumental perspective,' could poison your relationship and make you view your partner more as an object than a person.

While financial support can be a wise and satisfying decision, avoid making your relationship all about financial benefit.

So, what matters? The study suggests it's all about finding a partner you genuinely enjoy spending time with and admire. When you choose someone you click with, it can bring more joy and purpose into your life.

How important is money in a relationship?

This doesn't mean money isn't important altogether. Financial compatibility is still a big factor in long-term relationship success. Couples who share similar spending habits, goals, and views on money tend to have happier relationships.

The bottom line? Look for someone who makes you happy, and don't underestimate the importance of being on the same page financially.

When can you talk about money with your partner?

A 2020 M&S Bank study revealed a shocking reality: most couples don't talk about money. Only 17% of couples regularly talk about money. 10% avoid discussing debt, hide their income, or remain clueless about their partner's salary.

Discussing finances with your partner can be a nerve-wracking experience. It takes vulnerability to do so. But here's the truth: open and honest conversations about money are crucial for a healthy and successful relationship.

So, when should this "money talk" happen? There's no right answer. Some couples bring it up early on, while others wait until they're more serious.

Don't wait too long. Open communication about finances will help your relationship in the future.

