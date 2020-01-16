Many Nigerian weddings usually held during the weekends with Saturday being the common day.

Weekend weddings are popular for a reason, but that doesn’t mean you have to rule out a Monday through Friday affair just yet. It is quite unusual to have a weekday wedding as this is only something celebrities mostly pull off but if you feel like a Saturday wedding is not your thing you should go for a weekday wedding. We're referring to the whole wedding ceremony, not just the one you have at the court.

If you're tying the knot in 2020, you might consider a weekday wedding. Here's why you should consider having a weekday wedding.

1. It's cost-effective

To be economical, weekday wedding is your best option

If you’re trying to be economical then a weekday wedding is your best option. With the economy of the country right now, it's okay to embrace every opportunity you get to save. Most venues have cheaper rates due to less demand for use. Whatever you have budgeted for a Saturday venue, you might end up spending half of it on a weekday.

2. Encourages destination wedding

A weekday wedding also gives you an excuse to have a destination wedding

A weekday wedding also gives you an excuse to have a destination wedding. With destination weddings, everyone wouldn't have an opportunity to be at the wedding. Only family and selected guests would be invited and you can turn it into a vacation if you wish.

3. Popular vendors are available

When it comes to booking your wedding at a popular destination location, some couples will find during the planning process that their favorite or preferred vendors may already be booked. Popular photographers, videographers, event planners/designers, hair/makeup stylists, DJs or bands will often book weddings several months or even a year in advance.

So if you find out that your favorite vendor is already locked into another event, consider a weekday wedding to increase your