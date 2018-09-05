Photos from Femi & Omotola's lit wedding in Lekki!

news

Omotola is the bride, Femi is the groom, and Lekki is the venue of this fantastic wedding party that embodies love, romance and the Nigerian concept of true enjoyment.

Huge cheers to Omotola and Femi, the pair whose #AyaObaFemi2018 wedding gets a spot on our wedding of the day slot for this wednesday.

With a lit traditional wedding ceremony, church wedding and a wedding soiree to cap it all off, the gorgeous bride and her lucky groom are giving us life and is putting lovely smiles on our faces with these beautiful memories captured from the day of their lives.

You need to see their lovely photos in the gallery above!

__________

#AyaObaFemi2018

@ayaoba_omotola & @jumbex03

Event planner: Mosmerize_ng

Wedding dress: @anncranberry

Accesories: for white earrings by @accessories2die4

Shoes: bride from @6pm

Brides robe: @mbm_nigeria

Hair stylist: @lamishair

Makeup: @bregha

Decor: @royaldaintiesdecor

Groom suit: @orlacouture

Photo @klalaphotography

Video @klalaphotography