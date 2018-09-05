Pulse.ng logo
Photos from Femi & Omotola's lit wedding in Lekki!

Pulse Weddings Here are photos from Femi, Omotola's lit wedding in Lekki

These pictures are evidence of all the fun and good times that the couple will never forget about their wedding!

Image
Image

Omotola is the bride, Femi is the groom, and Lekki is the venue of this fantastic wedding party that embodies love, romance and the Nigerian concept of true enjoyment.

Huge cheers to Omotola and Femi, the pair whose #AyaObaFemi2018 wedding gets a spot on our wedding of the day slot for this wednesday.

With a lit traditional wedding ceremony, church wedding and a wedding soiree to cap it all off, the gorgeous bride and her lucky groom are giving us life and  is putting lovely smiles on our faces with these beautiful memories captured from the day of their lives.

You need to see their lovely photos in the gallery above!

__________
#AyaObaFemi2018
@ayaoba_omotola & @jumbex03
Event planner: Mosmerize_ng
Wedding dress: @anncranberry
Accesories: for white earrings by @accessories2die4
Shoes: bride from @6pm
Brides robe: @mbm_nigeria
Hair stylist: @lamishair
Makeup: @bregha
Decor: @royaldaintiesdecor
Groom suit: @orlacouture
Photo @klalaphotography
Video @klalaphotography

