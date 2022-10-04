Learn about fraysexuality: A sexual orientation where a person enjoys s*x with people with whom they have no feelings

1. Fraysexuals are attracted to people they don't know

A person is referred to as 'fraysexual' if they feel a sexual attraction to someone they don't know or don't know very well.

Fraysexual people experience stronger sexual attraction to strangers or people they just met than those they've known for a while.

2. Emotions makes sexual attraction die

Once an emotional connection has been made, sexual attraction fades away. They are the opposite of demisexuals who only have sex with people with whom they have an emotional connection.

3. Fraysexuals can experience love

It doesn’t mean that they are completely emotionless and cannot experience attachment and bonds. It just means that when the connection between them and someone else deepens, emotions of sexual attraction fade.

4. Any gender or sexual orientation can be a fraysexual

Fraysexuality is not bound by gender or sexual orientation, anyone can be fraysexual. Homosexuals, lesbians, bisexual people etc can be fraysexuals.

5. Fraysexuals separate love for sex