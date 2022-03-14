RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Is it wrong to have sex on the first date?

Authors:

Funmilayo-odede

One of the biggest dilemmas ladies face when they go out for the first time with someone they like is sex on the first date.

Why?

Well it's because it has come to be a taboo of sorts. We have a perception of ladies that have sex on the first date. They are labeled as cheap and not so wise. This stigma is why ladies shy away from sex on the first date even if they want it.

Men also suffer from the "sex on the first date fever". They don't want to give the impression that they're only here for sex so they suppress the sexual urge and pretend like sex means nothing to them.

So here's a question to think about - How long do you have to wait to have sex with the person you like?

Many women believe that sex on a first date can jeopardize a potential relationship. Others believe that delaying sex will encourage men to stay longer and strengthen the love between them.

On the other hand, men (even if they don't admit it) are fine with having sex on the first date. They might even begin to think of her as their soulmate.

Times are changing, you and your date should be mature enough to discuss these topics openly. Talk about what you want, the kind of relationship too. If at the end of your date, you detect some chemistry, then you can go for it. But it has to be done without any pressure from either party. The keyword here is chemistry; meaning, feelings have to be mutual.

One big advantage of sex on the first date is you get to know where you stand very quickly. If after sex s/he bails out, then you know what they came for. It's preferable to figure out someone's motives early on rather than committing months of your life to one person only to end up getting served breakfast, again.

In summary, having sex on the first date is not a bad thing. If you're worried about what people will say, the question is: Do they need to know?

