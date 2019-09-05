Relationships aren’t do-or-die, of course. No one has to be in a relationship to validate their existence or due to pressure or for any other absurd reason. That much is clear and absolutely indisputable.

If you choose, you could be single for a long time. Either to focus on other aspects of your life or just because you feel like it. It’s actually fine to be by yourself and not get involved with anyone.

But what happens after that time out? Does it affect your relationships when you have been by yourself for a long time? Do you suck at the next relationship if you keep to yourself for a long time after the previous relationship?

Experts say that the answer to that is no.

In fact, according to Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, a licensed clinical psychotherapist and relationship expert, being single can actually be a good time to “fine-tune your knowledge about your emotional needs” in a relationship. Obviously, knowing these things for a certainty readies you for a better relationship rather than making you a worse partner.

“It's not unusual for people today to postpone romantic commitment until they feel more mature,” Dr. Wish tells Elite Daily. “The benefits of waiting until important life and personal issues are more settled are that the person might have developed a greater sense of self, independence, confidence, reliability, and knowledge about what they need in an intimate partner.”

Sometimes, staying single is also an indication that you are unwilling to just be in a relationship for the sake of being in one. It could mean you are taking your time, waiting for the right one – and that is something intentional people do; an admirable thing.

“For some, chronically single means an unwillingness to settle for what is right in front of you,” licensed marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson tells Elite Daily.