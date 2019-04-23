It's OK if you think 'outdoor activities' and 'social gatherings' when you hear the word 'date.' You're not alone in that regard as many [rightly] associate dates with going out than staying at home.

Of course, there are loads of fun places to see if you indeed want to go out, but on some days when all you want to do is stay home with bae, you shouldn’t have to worry about being bored or not having much to do.

Here are homey date ideas you should definitely try soon.

1. Board games

Game nights don't have to be for families. Classic games like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Twister can actually be really fun. Or, to add an adult twist, you can play a strip version of just about anything.

2. Ask each other questions

In one famous experiment, Psychologist Arthur Aron reportedly made couples fall in love by having them ask each other 36 questions, and giving answers while looking straight into each other’s eyes.

So maybe try that with your boo, too. Even if it's not necessarily to make you fall in love [you already are] it still gives you an interesting thing to do with your time, and helps you know even more about your partner.

That can't be a bad thing, right?

3. Have some kitchen fun

Grab a recipe that interests both of you, and try to prepare it together. Regardless of the result, y’all are sure to catch some fun while at it.

4. Light some candles

Spread a blanket, and dine on the floor while few candles glow around you. You could actually dress up to make it look fancy. Who says you can’t?

5. Party

Turn on that music player, jam your favourite playlist, dance and have as much fun as you would at the club, except of course, you’ll be in your living room and it’s just two of you.

6. Video games

If there is a game console, it makes it even better.

Mind you, guys, make sure you only suggest something your girl will enjoy playing. [Guess that rules out FIFA 19, yeah?]

7. Netflix and Chill

Of course, Netflix and Chill has to be an option here. Spending time cuddled up on a couch or bed with your favourite movies/series is an all time classic and surely it remains such a pleasant way to spend romantic days or nights together with your partner.