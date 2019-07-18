The time may not really be the factor here, really. What determines rebound is more related to the state of being tied to that previous partner/relationship. When you have yet to get your head out of that relationship, and that previous partner out of your mind, getting into another relationship might not be the best thing to do.

We can all agree that trying to drown out memories of an ex by getting a next is not a bright idea, and no one really wants to feel like ‘a substitute’ or a ‘stopgap solution’ rather than the choice.

So how would you know if someone is trying to use you as a rebound?

1. They’re with you, but still obsessed with the ex

If he or she won’t keep shut about the ex, or seems so intent on making that ex jealous in all distant and proximate manners imaginable, chances are that they haven’t gotten over that person and you are just a stopgap, or worse, they’re trying to get to that person with you.

How would you know this? They are either oversharing about the young relationship, over eager to make everyone know they are happy and fulfilled with you even though it’s been only a while. You may also find them acting with you as if you’re a long-term couple even though you just started dating.

2. It looks like they’re in it just for the sex

There may be nothing wrong with casual sex in your estimation, still, that would only make sense if you are both open and upfront about that being the thing you both want.

But if you’re trying to make a relationship work and your partner is only in it for the sexual distraction, that could be a problem. And if that is what your relationship feels like with your partner, you probably should be worried.

3.