Guys, don't ask women these 3 things during sex

Communicating during sex is great, so far you are not asking these three questions.

Here are questions you partner wants you to stay off during sex play

Communication has been well established as the bedrock of successful marriages and relationships.

Couples are rightly advised to be comfortable with each other to the point of being able to talk about everything, anywhere at at any time.

This rule only has a slight modification and it is that during sex, your ability to communicate needs to be tempered so as to not kill the mood. So you actually can speak, but not about everything.

And as a matter of rules, according to Inemesit Udodiong and Uwanma Odefa, many women would rather not hear the 3 questions listed below:

1. Are you cumming?

Speaking as a guest on the last episode of Pulse Nigeria's "Love, Sex and Everything in Between" which is hosted by Inem Udodiong, Uwanma Odefa explains that women don't like it when men ask this particular question during sex.

According to her, instead of preoccupying yourself with this thought, "just keep doing what you are doing and when [your woman] gets 'there', you will know."

On the other hand, she says, men could actually be pardoned for asking this because most women are yet to develop the confidence act of actually discussing what they like with their partners, and without this, men can't really be blamed for wanting to know if they are getting things right or not.

2. Who's your daddy?

Expressing an opinion on why guys should avoid asking this question during this sex, Inemesit says "I get the whole BDSM angle to the question but if I'm [being shagged] by someone and he asks 'who's your daddy?' the first thought that comes to my mind is my father, and that's not who I want to be talking about when having sex."

3. Don't ask questions about your size

"Is my size what you are used to?"

"Do you think I'm big enough?"

Women are turned off by questions of this nature  and would rather have you stay off the subject during sex so as not to dampen the mood.

