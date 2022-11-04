Fight “Breakfast Syndrome”, find love and build long-lasting relationships on Baddhia

The song talks about the heartbreaking disappointment that comes with losing a relationship and how, ultimately, everyone will experience that kind of heartache after going through the grieving process. This new interpretation, which translates to "heartbreak," has birthed the “breakfast syndrome”; a humorous coping mechanism that makes you expectant of heartbreak and deal with the emotional harm caused by relationship breakups.

However, the pains of heartbreaks go deeper than putting up a façade, as psychologists say that the pain caused by heartbreaks is akin to physical pain that is detrimental to our emotional, mental, and physical health. Heartaches, or psychological discomfort brought on by heartbreak, can result in health issues like high blood pressure, obesity, eating disorders, headaches, stomachaches, and more. Additionally, heartbreaks can lead to sadness, sleeplessness, anxiety, low self-esteem, and self-neglect, all of which have a bad impact on our ability to interact with others and perform well at work.

Between the ages of 18 and 45, more than half of young people in romantic relationships in Africa struggle with issues that result in breakups and heartbreak. While most couples deal with trust issues, a lack of intimacy, and other issues that unintentionally ruin happy relationships, most singles struggle to find compatible partners. In response to this issue, Baddhia introduced its matchmaking, intimacy-building, and social commerce app to help people build happy and life-long romantic relationships while aiming to empower SMEs in Africa.

People often argue that falling in love is risky and heartbreak is inevitable, Baddhia wants Africans to understand that heartbreak can be avoidable with the right intentions and approach. Therefore, Baddhia is on a mission to reduce the chances of heartbreak for you by helping you build healthy and happy romantic relationships. Baddhia, a matchmaking, intimacy-building and social commerce platform, was launched in July 2022, is dedicated to helping individuals find compatible partners, create memorable interactions, and strengthen intimacy in romantic relationships.

Unlike other matchmaking apps or services available in Africa, Baddhia's matchmaking service utilizes compatibility assessments that address psychographic deficiencies and other factors like dating expectations, genotype, etc. This helps users find partners who match their uniqueness and connect with them on a personal level, while reducing the chances of catfishing, ghosting, abuse, and shallow relationships. This is further solidified with the app features that allow users to authentically express their emotions to individuals who are trustworthy and have good intentions.

Users of the Baddhia app can give and receive expressions of gratitude from lovers and partners, including real presents, love letters, and online gifts. The app offers a unique feature that allows suitors and lovers to arrange romantic outings and activities as well as send gifts both online and physically to partners, through its affiliated vendors, rekindling intimacy through heartfelt actions. In this approach, the app gives small businesses and entrepreneurs a platform to sign up as online sellers, increase consumer awareness, and increase sales.

In conclusion, Baddhia is here to help you if you're seeking for a compatible partner to match your sincere intentions, are dating and want to strengthen your relationship, or want to make strategic efforts to revive intimacy in your marriage.

Give breakfast just one meaning in your life- a meal not heartbreak. Download the Baddhia app today.

The Baddhia app is currently in beta testing and available solely on the Google Play Store; an iOS version is scheduled for the coming months. It aims to lessen compatibility problems, address emotional deficits, and inspire bliss in every romantic relationship across Africa.

