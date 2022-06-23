Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s secret boyfriend unveiled (Ep.32)

“Shebi una dey see o, shey I no talk am before say make everybody enter with their change, and this auntie wey black like charcoal talk say she get change, now she dey give me one thousand naira, shey una see bah?” he conductor said, announcing to everyone in the bus who cared to listen.

“Oga, calm down please don’t shout on my head, ask if anyone in the bus has change too,”I responded.

While I and the conductor were still exchanging words in the bus, a voice from behind broke the silence and decided to pay in my stead.

“How much?” he asked, in his deep baritone voice.

“Na one fifty,” the conductor responded.

He stretched one hundred and fifty naira towards the conductor. “Thank you,” I muttered, wearing a fake smile. After a few minutes, the bus stopped at my junction and I alighted.

Immediately I stepped into my room, I bounced on my bed and slept off, by the time I woke up, it was past eleven in the night and I started to reminisce about everything that transpired between Zainab and me all day. “Zainab is my Gee,’ I said to myself, as I promised that I would visit her the following morning.