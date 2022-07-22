Chaotic life of an HR: Truth about their love story (Ep.43)

I was set to leave the office when Zainab grabbed me by my right arm, I turned to look at her, “Girl, I messed up, and I’m genuinely sorry about that,” she said, looking sober. I nodded in agreement and told her that I accepted her apology, then she requested that I give her a hug which I willingly did.

Afterward, we decided to have lunch together at the pantry. I had ordered food from a food app, while Zainab brought homemade food. The moment she opened her food flask, the aroma of her vegetable soup filled the room. I giggled and she asked, “what’s amusing?”

“Nothing,” I said. “That’s not true, and we both know,” she said. “I thought we are now cool, no more hiding, no more secrets,” she said.

“No, of course, there are no secrets, I was just wondering if this is one of the things that Seun enjoys the most about being your boyfriend.”

“What?!” She blushed, and cleared her throat before she continued, “I should tell you a little back story on how we met, and how things started between us, right?” she asked, and I nodded in response.

She started by telling me about how they both met at a wedding party outside the office.

“The Groom was Seun’s friend, but I was invited by my neighbor who thought I was suicidal after my last heartbreak and insisted that I went with her to the party.

I was sitting alone in my seat trying to bond with other guests at the party because my neighbor was attending to her invited guests as it was her cousin’s wedding party. When it was time for the couple to dance in the hall, I noticed the first groom's-man whose dance wowed the crowd and commanded so much attention.