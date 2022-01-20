Advantages of getting married late

1. You're more likely to do it right

Couples that marry in their teens or twenties are more likely to struggle because of the rush and inexperience. Marriage isn't child's play, so it can fail if the couple is not mature enough to make smart decisions. On the other hand, when you marry late, you will use the experience you'll get from people around you to build a successful marriage.

2. It's the best time to settle

Many people talk about your twenties being the best years of your life, but the fact is, your twenties is when you struggle to find yourself. In your twenties, you'll go in and out of relationships, establish a career and make mistakes. But in your thirties, you'll have the time and means to do whatever you want to do.

3. You can focus on your career

Career progression takes an enormous amount of time and energy; that's why the best time to do it is in your twenties. If you first get married early and then focus on your career, you'll have a hard time being there for your family. But if you do all the grind in your twenties and proceed to settle down after you have achieved your aim, you'll have the time to raise a family.

4. Marriage is expensive