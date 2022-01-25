8 signs he is not that into you

These are clear signs he is not into you;

1. He calls you in his car

Doesn’t he have a house? Why is he calling you only when he is driving? Are you just a remedy for boredom or does he have something or someone to hide? Clarify by asking him if he is single or not.

2. Conversations are shallow and meaningless

If he doesn’t invite you into his world or want to be in yours, then he is not into you like that.

If he says things like, "I am not much a talker" be warned.

3. Only calls when he wants to see you

If the only time he calls is when he wants you to come over then, you are probably just a booty call.

4. Late replies

If he takes hours and days to reply, you should be packing your bags as fast as you can.

5. He tells you he is not looking for a relationship

I don’t know what else you need to hear, but if he says he isn’t looking for anything, “serious” and you want something serious, just pack your load and go.

6. Dodges direct questions

Some guys will never answer a simple question. “What are we?” You ask. “We are pencils in the hands of the creator or we are whatever you want us to be.” He replies.

“What are we doing?” You ask, “We are just exploring our bodies.” He replies.

7. Avoids using labels

He never says you are his girlfriend. He calls you “My G” “My guy”. He is telling you to watch it and not overrate yourself or he says things like, “It is complicated.” to describe the relationship.

8. Doesn’t show you off in public