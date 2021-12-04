6 Secrets to having a beautiful Long distance relationship

Here are six secrets to having a beautiful long distance relationship:

1. Faith in love

Love is indeed beautiful, it makes you conquer even your greatest fear - “commitment".

Long-distance couples should have strong faith in the love they share as it would help them grow together, resolve uncertainties, and conquer envy when it arises.

2. Surprises

If you're in a long-distance relationship, you should plan surprise dates or visits. Add some spice to your relationship. It has the potential to sweep your partner off their feet.

3. Trust

Trust is the foundation of every solid and beautiful relationship. If you have trust issues, please don’t be in a long distance relationship. You have to trust yourself and your partner if you want this to work out. Trust reduces insecurity.

4. Communication

Long-distance relationships are maintained by frequent conversations and phone calls. Given that you are both thousands of miles apart, there should be no communication breakdown. Communication that is clear and concise demonstrates that you care.

5. Forgive Completely

Arguments do not have to spell the end of a relationship. Set aside your differences as soon as possible because they have the potential to blossom into something bigger than they were before. In long-distance relationships, forgiveness is essential; be willing to forgive and overlook some mistakes.

6. Work! Work! Work!

Find something to occupy your time. It keeps your mind in check and prevents you from having unproductive thoughts.

There may be red flags in long distance relationships, but you may be too blinded by love to notice them.

However, here are a few red flags you should look out for:

No Address

You should be aware of your partner's home and work addresses. It gives the impression that they are trustworthy. If your partner is hesitant or dismissive about giving their addresses, this is a major red flag that should not be overlooked.

No Friends or Family

If you've been dating for a while and have never met any of their family or friends, then that's a big red flag. If they like you, they'd introduce you to their friends and family.

Avoiding video calls

Frequent video calls are recommended for long-distance couples. It's a red flag if your partner avoids video calls with you. Don't ignore it.

Having said all that, you can make your long distance relationship work. Call your partner today! Surprise them with a gift! Flood their phone with your pictures today! They'll thank you later.

---

Funmi is a Writer, Thinker and Marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

----