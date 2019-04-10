Being in a long-distance relationship could indeed be trying and difficult.

There will be days when you’ll long to just be with your significant other, and nights when even video calls will not be enough to fill the void of their absence.

Regardless of this though, you can still make the best of your relationship or marriage in your partner’s absence and the list below is just custom-made for you to achieve that.

1. Extra effort

While couple who see each other every day need to put in effort, be trusting, considerate and patient with their partner, being in a long-distance relationship requires you to put in extra effort, be extra-trusting, extra-caring, extra-understanding and a lot more patient with your partner.

2. Fixed meeting time

Couples in this kind of relationship need to have a meeting time that nothing should change. A weekend, a month, or any agreed time that both partners need to religiously follow.

Making a promise to be around and failing to fulfill such promise will add extra tension on a relationship that is being stretched already, and you don’t need that.

And every time you come through, you need to come bearing gifts. Thoughtful, beautiful ones. You can't afford to miss this at any point.

ALSO READ: 3 relatable but cruel reasons why they leave you without a word

3. Communication

This is important for all couples, but more important for you. Couples who have been denied a lot of things because of distance cannot afford to lose communication, too. It’s an absolute NO.

It is not even enough to communicate daily; you need to find a way to keep your daily conversations interesting, open, honest and even sexy.

That way, the spark will remain alive till you eventually close that distance.

4. The big picture

Instead of letting yourself worry that your partner might be cheating on you where she is, instead of l, focus on the big picture - concentrate on the moments shared together, on the things you will do together on his or her next scheduled visit and other positive thoughts.

5. Make every moment count

Because you won’t be having the same time that other couples have with their significant others, you have to always look for ways to enjoy every second spent together… every meeting, every moment… you have to make it count.

The more happy memories you have, the easier it’ll be to get by.