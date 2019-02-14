Today is St. Valentine’s Day, the day has become a product of capitalism where people are pressured into showing public displays of affection and buying gifts.

On the other side, there are the grand-cynics who genuinely couldn’t give two smartphones about Valentine’s Day, neither would they even type about it. They’re not caught up in Valentine’s Day.

On the third hand, there are the business people, looking to oil the wheels of capitalism from the perspective of interested individuals looking to grace the sentimental occasion.

Then, there are the particular breed, determined to paint the town red – literally; from head to toe read, even hair and eyeballs, shining like the very legendary Uche’s eyes.

Pulse has decided to create something around the stereotype, words from the perspective of millennial-Nigerians who seek the power of will to decide what Valentine’s day means to them with the answers to the following questions;

1. What is valentine’s day to you?

2. Are you celebrating it? If yes, how? If no, why not?

3. If it’s because you are single, would you celebrate if you had a soulmate?

4. Why do you think millennials are not celebrating valentine's? (Optional)

Chibuzo I. Henry, Nigerian journalist

What is valentine’s day to you?

Frankly, it's another of those days - never really paid much attention. It's overrated to me. I gift my girl when and how I want, regardless of the season.

Are you celebrating it? If yes, how? If no, why not?

Not really. My romantic life is pretty private right now is all I'll say. Lol

If it’s because you are single, would you celebrate if you had a soulmate?

I think the previous question handles this.

Why do you think some millennials are not celebrating valentine's?

Probably because everything is transient these days. Folks just want to have sex and have fun,. bBut before long it hits them that time has been far spent or one of their random girls get pregnant and they hurriedly get married but continue philandering.

I can't really say, as I'm not an authority on this, but what I know pretty much is relationships and marriages nowadays are founded on ephemeral/ peripheral stuff so that the foundation is washed away by the slightest of storms.

Cisi Eze, Nigerian writer an art aficionado

What is Valentine’s day to you?

Valentine's Day is a random day, to me. Just like certain holidays that are alien to my culture, I feel no connection to it. It's not a biggie.

Are you celebrating it? If yes, how? If no, why not?

Yes, I am celebrating. I will cook for myself and get myself gifts. "If you can't love yourself, how are you going to love another person?" I'm likely to exchange gifts with someone, though. It depends.

If it’s because you are single, would you celebrate if you had a soulmate?

Are soul mates even real? It's funny that we believe in soul mates when we don't believe in reincarnation.

Why do you think some millennials are not celebrating valentine's?

I didn't know they are not celebrating. I think not celebrating is as a result of Valentine's Day being blase and cliche the same way Christmas celebration is. How many millennials celebrate Christmas and Eid?

John Obosi, Writer and Copywriter

What is Valentine’s day to you?

To me, Valentine's Day, like Christmas, is just another day of 'Organized Emotions.' Christmas for happiness, Independence for faux-Patriotism, Valentine for Love etc.

You have to feel that way on those fixed days, or you're abnormal. Media and businesses have forced it down our throats, whether you relate or not. To me sha.

Are you celebrating it? If yes, how? If no, why not?

No, I'm not celebrating it.

Because I'm single, and I hate traffic, and because it's forced. You don't force emotions.

If it’s because you are single, would you celebrate if you had a soulmate?

Yes, I'll celebrate it if I had a soulmate. That's what love is after all, doing stuff you ordinarily wouldn't. A friend of mine now watches Telemundo because his girl watches EPL with him. Tragic.

Princewill Akuma, Marketing Professional

What is Valentine’s day to you?

It’s just a day people choose to celebrate love but not necessarily loving/dating relationships.

Are you celebrating it? If yes, how? If no, why not?

No

If it’s because you are single, would you celebrate if you had a soulmate?

Well yes and no, I would rather celebrate love on our anniversary date with my soulmate than rather do it on valentine’s day. However, there will be gestures of love from me on said date; a note, a call, a gift just to show them you care on that day most especially if they are big on it.

Ntianu Obiora, Lifestyle Editor

What is Valentine’s day to you?

Valentine's is a time to celebrate the ones you love be it a significant other, family or friends.

Are you celebrating it? If yes, how? If no, why not?

I'm not celebrating with a partner this year but I will be celebrating with my Mum is the love of my life.

If it’s because you are single, would you celebrate if you had a soulmate?

If I had a soulmate, I would absolutely be doing something. I'll take any opportunity to show the ones I care about just how much they mean to me

Why do you think some millennials are not celebrating valentine's?

I thought they were - especially in this social media age, people get to show off more. It seems like people are celebrating. At least on my timelines.