Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

3 useful tips for low income earners to survive in Lagos

3 useful tips for low income earners to survive in Lagos

For those who earn low income in Lagos, here are three tips to aid your survival in the ever busy Lagos city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 useful tips for low income earners to surviving in Lagos play

Useful tips for low income earners to surviving in Lagos

(Healthfacts)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The world’s largest human resource consulting firm, Mercer recently rated Lagos as the 13th most expensive city in the world.

Abuja is the next Nigerian city in the rating occupying the 20th position. This goes without saying, that Lagos is the most expensive city to live in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that the cost of living in Lagos is so high that living in Lagos is in itself a financial challenge for low-income earners. 

However, despite the daily challenges Lagos brings our ways,  it is still possible to live in this great city with a low salary. Here's how to go about it.

1. Have another source of income

These 7 side-hustles that can fetch you extra income in Nigeria right now play

Naira-dollar

(Guardian Nigeria )
 

It is very difficult to survive in Lagos with one income source. Even high salary earners complain about living in Lagos let alone someone who earns less than 60k per month.

As a low-income earner, having two or three streams of income isn't a bad idea so long you can juggle them.

2. Avoid unnecessary spending

Impulsive spenders, these simple tips will help you avoid unnecessary spending play

Everybody seems guilty of shopping on impulse

(El Correo)
 

You really don't need to spend your money on things that won't fetch you more money as a low-income earner. Remember you are not making enough money already.

Spend on what you need and not what you want. Avoid impulse buying and don't ever try to be what you are not. Spend within your means and don’t go broke trying to look rich. If you spend your money anyhow, Lagos won't hesitate to treat you anyhow.

3. Learn to go the distance

3 useful tips for low income earners to surviving in Lagos play

A street in Lagos

(Travelstat)
 

Transportation is one of the things Lagosians spend their money on the most. You can reduce the money you spend on this.

This is not to encourage anyone to trek a very long distance because you want to save and survive in Lagos. No!

What  I am saying basically is that you can save money if you choose to trek some trekkable distances rather than taking a tricycle or motorcycle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet
2 Moneywise 5 spending tips you need if you are living on one incomebullet
3 Saving Tips 5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debtbullet

Related Articles

Moneywise 10 tips on how to have a better relationship with money
Moneywise 7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert
Financial Management 5 habits you can learn from highly successful savers
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have a side hustle
Financial Tips 5 money conversations you should always have with your family
Saving tip This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best advice you need to be a successful saver
Moneywise 5 spending tips you need if you are living on one income
Moneywise Top 7 financial priorities everyone should have

Money

Top 7 financial priorities everyone should have
Moneywise Top 7 financial priorities everyone should have
5 money conversations every family should have
Financial Tips 5 money conversations you should always have with your family
This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best financial advice
Saving tip This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best advice you need to be a successful saver
7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert
Moneywise 7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert