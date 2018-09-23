What is Brad Pitt's net worth?

news

There are celebrity couples who split up fairly seamlessly - and then there's Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood A-listers, who have six children together, have been embroiled in a highly-publicized custody battle since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Apparently, the tides have finally turned: A source told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt and Jolie arranged a "secret meeting," where they were successful in working things out.

The couple's divorce proceedings and ongoing custody battle might have made you wonder: How much money does the Inglourious Basterds actor have? Here's everything we know about Brad Pitt's net worth.

Brad Pitt earned mere pennies - by Hollywood standards - for his breakthrough role.

According to Digital Spy, Pitt earned just $6,000 for his role as J.D. in 1991's Thelma & Louise. Little did he know that later in his career, he'd be bringing in eight-figure salaries for blockbusters like Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Brad Pitt made $16 million in 2015.

That year, Pitt signed on to the World War Z sequel - and ranked 28th on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid actors, tying with Jonah Hill.

Brad Pitt made $31.5 million in 2016.

The actor's earnings nearly doubled from the previous year. The Big Short led to big earnings for Pitt, who produced and acted in the Oscar-winning film. Pitt just made it onto Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities that year, clocking it at number 94.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had an "ironclad" pre-nuptial agreement in place, according to TMZ.

If a couple signs a pre-nup, it means they can each keep their individual assets from before they were married - they just have to follow their agree-upon terms for divvying up the assets they acquired since getting hitched.

When Jolie filed for divorce, Forbes estimated that since their marriage in 2014, they'd earned a combined $117.5 million pre-tax. At the time, the magazine noted that Pitt's "career earnings, since Forbes' first estimate in 1999, soar above $379.5 million."

Brad Pitt's net worth is an estimated $240 million, according to The Richest.

Between his production company, Plan B, and his countless major film roles, Pitt has amassed quite the impressive bank account. And if his slate of upcoming acting and producing credits is any indication, that staggering net worth is going to get even higher.