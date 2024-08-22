Latest Men's Health Tips, News & Trends

Pulse logo
22 Aug

H&M's Sport Collection Has Everything You Need for Your Workouts

Reality check: trendy workout classes, personal trainers, and those delicious-but-pricey protein smoothies at your gym can take a major toll on your wallet. Basically, the New Year, New You road to a fit bod doesnt make it easy to whip your finances into shape. Thankfully, H&amp;M released an entire assortment of <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/men/products/sportswear.html?product-type=men_sport" id="d4d96a35-d0c8-35d4-aeda-6fb97b4f7461"> cool performance gear and activewear </a> this mon...
Mens health
22 Aug

Everything We Know About Hobbs & Shaw, The Rock's New Fast & Furious Spinoff

Though it all began with a movie about the relatively provincial thrills of illegal street racing, The Fast And The Furious franchise, like its stars pectorals, only continues to expand. More than just fast cars driven by furious dudes, the series has become a rich tapestry into which every conceivable action-movie tableau can be woven: train heists and plane crashes, daring prison escapes and international espionage. Its also a dizzyingly complex soap opera, filled with jumbled timelines, su...
Mens health
17 Aug

Watch Henry Cavill (and His Massive Arms) Assemble a New Gaming PC

Followers of <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a29774618/henry-cavill-the-witcher-superman-interview/" id="16254f2e-b1eb-3af0-aec2-57db6a8ba02b"> Henry Cavill </a> s incredibly <a href="https://www.instagram.com/henrycavill/?hl=en" id="117e6726-3295-3df6-aab6-201240287f13"> wholesome Instagram feed </a> these days featuring: isolation roast dinners, veteran and NHS shoutouts, and dog videoswere treated to 5 minutes and 36 seconds of the 61 British deity assembling his brand ...
Mens health
17 Aug

Here's What Happened to Lena Chapin's Son From Unsolved Mysteries

One of the most interesting parts of watching <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a33274916/unsolved-mysteries-how-to-submit-a-tip-netflix/" id="18c453d5-df2f-388f-a021-29b5b3afa1a1"> Unsolved Mysteries </a> is the fact that you can go and look up facts about the cases afterward, and Netflix even dropped some unused footage and case files <a href="https://mashable.com/article/unsolved-mysteries-netflix-reddit-evidence-theories/" id="2c519985-c00e-3706-a3de-05aa38434943"> on Re...
Mens health
17 Aug

Euphoria’s 12-Year-Old Drug Dealer Is Actually a Junior Olympic Boxer

Last Sunday, the pilot for HBOs Euphoria dropped viewers into a <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a28073946/euphoria-drugs-sex-teenagers/" id="c3a19205-6805-3d5b-a994-6c8b3f48b0c6"> hyper-unreal Gen-Z </a> , <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a28065893/euphoria-eric-dane-sex-scene-fan-reactions/" id="58d387fb-3bd5-3dc0-ab19-70ae7853ab50"> nightmarish </a> party-rock anthem. Basically: it was weird and dark. And while the dark may have been unpleasantly dark, t...
Mens health
17 Aug

Not Ready to Hit the Barbershop Yet? Guys Are Trying Professional In-Home Haircuts.

In the midst of a global pandemic, getting a haircut has become a much bigger decision than just finding time on your calendar. After months of closures, which made <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/grooming/a31877251/how-to-cut-your-own-hair-men-tips/" id="62c6f31d-4bbc-38f0-a780-206133b9efbb"> DIY buzzes </a> and fades simultaneously viral and excusable, <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/health/a32478440/barber-shop-hair-cut-after-pandemic-safety/" id="292a7af6-07a8-3701-a998-136546b38...
Mens health
17 Aug

Formula 1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Opened Up About the Physical and Mental Pressure to Stay Fit

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has firmly cemented his place as one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, but in a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCrGldZFt-r/" id="4916ee37-c70a-3789-ac3c-f6a40d5b7d4c"> lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday </a> , the six-time world champion admitted that he still struggles with the physical and mental pressures of the jobespecially the pressure to stay fit.
Mens health
17 Aug

Christie’s Is Auctioning Some of Michael Jordan’s Rarest Game-Worn Sneakers

In 1992, a Gatorade commercial aired (with an accompanying catchy tuner) that forever immortalized the phrase <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0AGiq9j_Ak" id="63a4231e-3d01-3604-a9aa-5e3a0a6606ea"> "Be Like Mike." </a> Ten years later, a movie called Like Mikestarring Bow Wow and featuring a plethora of real NBA playerswas released. Now, in 2020, people might have their best chance yet to actually be like Mike: because Christie's Auction House has announced an online sale called "Or...
Mens health
17 Aug

Watch 'Lockdown Hookup,' Our Quarantine Dating Experiment

Take my hand and travel back in time with me to March of 2020. (Or maybe April. Time has no meaning anymore. It's 10:56 a.m. and I'm still in my pajamas and contemplating eating a bowl of pasta.) The COVID-19 pandemic had recently ushered in daunting new protocols for everyday life, including the mandate to stay the f*** home and flatten the curve. We'd entered an era of extreme social isolation, and there was no end in sight. (BTW, there still isn't, so please <a href="https://www.menshealth...
